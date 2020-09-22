Mahesh Babu Fans Troll Namrata Shirodkar Over Drugs Involvement

Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar always set couple goals with their lovey-dovey pictures. They are often the most envied couple in the Telugu film industry. We all know that Namrata who was a beauty queen worked in Hindi and Kannada movies before making her debut in Tollywood. She acted with Mahesh Babu as the lead actress in Vamshi during which time the couple fell in love and later got married. Mahesh fans often sing praises of the couple and always accord the greatest respect for the actress wife.

However, in the latest development they seem to be furious. Namrata recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen lazing around. Mahesh fans have replied to that picture with sarcasms and criticisms obviously in reactions to her name surfacing in the drugs case.



It may be recalled that a leading Hindi Channel (AAJ TAK) revealed that NCB had found Mahesh wife Namrata's whatsapp chats with talent manager Jaya Saha asking for MD. In her message, Namrata allegedly says that she wants MD when she parties in Mumbai.



This startling revelation has thrown Tollywood off cover. Mahesh fans are trolling Namrata on social media asking her why she didn't think of her husband before she did something like that.



It now remains to be seen whose name will come up next. Watch this space for all the updates on the ongoing drug controversy which has shaken the film industry.
















