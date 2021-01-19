Mahesh Babu to kickstart shooting in Dubai

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is finally planning to end his break time in the Tollywood film industry. The actor has been on multiple holiday trips already during the lockdown. Now, the sensational actor is planning to kick-start his upcoming film's shoot in Dubai. Titled Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in the film.

As per the reports, Mahesh babu will take part in the first schedule of the film for over 20 days. Initially, the first schedule was planned in the USA but the makers later decided to shift the location. Now, the film's shoot will officially begin in Dubai.

After completing the lengthy schedule, the film unit will begin the second schedule in Hyderabad. The film unit will erect a big set for the shoot in a popular film studio in Hyderabad.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata revolves around the corruption in the banking sector. Stay tuned to us for more details about the film.