Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Passes Away

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi, wife of the great actor and superstar Krishna passed away at 4 AM. She breathed her last today in the wee hours at the age of 70 due to age-related health issues at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. According to the sources, she was admitted to the hospital due to ill health a few days ago and was also kept on a ventilator.

Ghattamaneni family dropped an official statement and shared this sad news, "Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, the wife of Superstar Krishna and mother of Superstar Mahesh Babu passed away today morning. Today from 9.00AM, her body will be kept at the Padmalaya studio for people to visit & later the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan. #IndiraDevi."

Even BA Raju's team also confirmed this news through Twitter…

Superstar @urstrulyMahesh 's mother Indira Devi garu passed away a few minutes back. Prayers & strengths to superstar family in these grief hours. Om shanti Indira Devi garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/twNvbeYsJe — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 28, 2022





Sharing a throwback pic of Indira Devi garu, they wrote, "Superstar

@urstrulyMahesh's mother Indira Devi garu passed away a few minutes back. Prayers & strengths to superstar family in these grief hours. Om shanti Indira Devi garu".

Here are the details about the last rights of Indira Devi garu… "Superstar #Krishna Gari wife, #MaheshBabu's mother #Indira Devi Garu passed away today at 4 AM due to health related problems. To offer final respects, her mortal remains will be at Padmalaya Studios from 9 AM - 12 PM. After that funeral will be held at Maha Prasthanam".

Chiranjeevi, Sree Vishnu, Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna and a few others mourned for Indira Devi's demise and dropped their condolence messages on social media…

ఘట్టమనేని కృష్ణ గారి సతీమణి, ఘట్టమనేని మహేష్ బాబు మాతృమూర్తి ఇందిరాదేవి గారి మరణం బాధకరం. కృష్ణగారి కుటుంబానికి తీరని లోటు. ఇందిరాదేవి గారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను



- నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 28, 2022





Balakrishna's tweet reads, "ఘట్టమనేని కృష్ణ గారి సతీమణి, ఘట్టమనేని మహేష్ బాబు మాతృమూర్తి ఇందిరాదేవి గారి మరణం బాధకరం. కృష్ణగారి కుటుంబానికి తీరని లోటు. ఇందిరాదేవి గారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.



- నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ".

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022





His tweet reads, "శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను."

I was devastated by the tragedies in Super Star Krishna garu's family and the demise of Srimathi Indiramma garu struck me very hard. I have great admiration for this affectionate family and highest respect for Indiramma garu. — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) September 28, 2022





He also shared the pic of Indira Devi garu and wrote, "I was devastated by the tragedies in Super Star Krishna garu's family and the demise of Srimathi Indiramma garu struck me very hard. I have great admiration for this affectionate family and highest respect for Indiramma garu. My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh, Padma garu, Manjula garu, Priyadarisini and entire family. Rest In Peace Amma".

We are saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Indira Devi garu. Our Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh Babu garu and the whole family. May her soul rest in peace. — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) September 28, 2022





Deeply saddened by the news of Smt. Indira Devi garu passing.

May her soul Rest in Peace 🙏



My prayers are with Krishna garu, Mahesh garu and family. — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) September 28, 2022





RIP Indira Devi garu…