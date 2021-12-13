  • Menu
Mahesh buys a costly plot

Superstar Mahesh Babu
Superstar Mahesh Babu

It looks like the star heroes of the Tollywood film industry are currently busy in buying multiple properties in posh areas of Hyderabad.

It looks like the star heroes of the Tollywood film industry are currently busy in buying multiple properties in posh areas of Hyderabad. After Pawan Kalyan bought a lavish plot in Hyderabad, Superstar Mahesh Babu too purchased a flat now.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Mahesh Babu purchased a costly plot in Hyderabad recently which is worth of 26 crore rupees. Mahesh Babu has bought it from a realtor who actually demolished his property to construct a new one. Later, he changed his mind and sold the property to Mahesh Babu.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's next film is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the movie. Parasuram Petla is the film's director.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled for a grand release on 1st April, 2022.

