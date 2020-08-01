Mahesh fans angry on Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya team

Satyadev is the talented actor in the Telugu film industry who came up with the new film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. The film currently streams on Netflix. The movie released yesterday and Mahesh Babu fans are unhappy with the movie. Some of the fans of Mahesh babu are demanding the film unit to tender an apology. is the talented actor in the Telugu film industry who came up with the new film. The film currently streams on Netflix. The movie released yesterday and Mahesh Babu fans are unhappy with the movie. Some of the fans of Mahesh babu are demanding the film unit to tender an apology.

In the film, in a particular sequence, artist Suhas calls Mahesh Babu a lazy person, while arguing with another artist. The context is that Suhas is NTR fan in the film and the girl is Mahesh's fan. They argue about both the heroes. In this context, he tells Mahesh a lazy person. Although it was for a funny scene, the fans took it serious.

The scene has no importance in the film too, but the makers kept it. It has now become the part of discussions on social media. We have to see if the film unit responds to the same.