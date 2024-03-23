Mahi V Raghav scores hat-trick

Filmmaker Mahi V Raghav’s latest web series 'Save The Tigers' Season 2 has become a blockbuster! The show which is streaming successfully on Disney Plus Hotstar has registered record numbers in terms of viewership for any regional web series in its first week of release. 'Save The Tigers' Season 1 was a blockbuster, ‘Shaitan’ was another super hit and now with 'Save The Tigers' Season 2 becoming a blockbuster, Mahi registered a hat trick of successes - in Tollywood - a rarity.

A writer, producer, director, Mahi, apart from producing and directing films under his banner Three Autumn Leaves, he has also become a pioneer in long format story telling by consistently delivering super hits as a showrunner for web series.

"I wanted to thank the audience for such a fantastic response,” says Mahi. “What worked for the show was the humour between the couples and fun elements that audiences can resonate with in their daily lives. We blended comedy with emotional dept backed by great performances that enriched the narrative in delivering a wholesome entertainer. As a writer, I always prefer to tell the stories that are rooted so that it can resonate with the audience", says Mahi V. Raghav.

While Season 1 shows the antics of frustrated husbands, Season 2 explores deeper themes about their responsibility and maturity. Acknowledging that there’s pressure to live up to the expectations of Season 1, Mahi says that witty writing is the key to engage the audience in long format storytelling like web series. “We have been producing films and web series consistently under my banner Three Autumn Leaves and have been encouraging writers and directors. I am glad that our banner has made a mark in this industry. We continue to tell engaging stories and are all set to roll out a couple of shows soon.”

