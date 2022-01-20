‘Main Chala’: Get Ready To Witness The Love Tale Of Salman Khan And Pragya Jaiswal

Tollywood's ace actress Pragya Jaiswal who is now basking in the success of Balakrishna's Akhanda movie is all set to share the screen space with Bollywood's star hero Salman Khan. Well, this is a music video which is titled as 'Mein Chala' and also has Salman's rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur in the lead role! The makers of this music album dropped the first look and treated all the fans of Sallu Bhai…



The poster showcases Salman Khan romancing with Pragya Jaiswal and they looked beautiful dressed up in classy attires. He wore a blue coloured Kurta and paired it with an orange turban. While Lulia Vantur owned that pretty appeal draping a saree and also has Guru Randhawa beside her.

The makers also wrote, "Get yourself ready for the blooming love story of #MainChala. Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned!"

Pragya Jaiswal also shared the same first look poster on her Instagram page and wrote, "It's time to experience the feelings of love with #MainChala. Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned!"

"Main Chala…" being a romantic track, it is bankrolled by Salman Khan and the whole music video will be out in just two days i.e on 22nd January, 2022!

Speaking about Salman Khan's work front, he will be next seen in Tiger 3 movie. Glam doll Katrina Kaif is the lead actress while it is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as the antagonists! This movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Movies banner. Emraan is all set to essay the Pakistani ISI spy role in this most-awaited movie. Off late, Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Salman Khan asked the crew to follow all the COVID 19 protocols on the sets!