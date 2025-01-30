Malavika Mohanan redefines ethnic fashion

Malavika Mohanan has once again proven why she’s a true style icon with her latest fashion appearance. The actress, celebrated for her flawless sense of style, recently turned heads in a breathtaking pink lehenga paired with a chic off-shoulder crop blouse.

The ensemble, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, showcased intricate detailing and a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements. Malavika added her own flair to the look with a striking green necklace, soft pink lips, and her hair styled in cascading waves, exuding both grace and sultry elegance. Her confident presence made the fashion moment unforgettable. This look has further solidified Malavika’s position as a fashion-forward celebrity who effortlessly balances tradition with a contemporary twist.

On the professional front, Malavika is gearing up for her role in the highly anticipated Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, set to release on April 10, 2025. With her stunning looks and undeniable talent, she is expected to make a major impact on both the fashion and film industries in the coming months.