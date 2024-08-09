Malavika Mohanan wows fans at ‘Thangalaan’ promotions

Malavika Mohanan is set to captivate audiences with her role in the upcoming period action drama “Thangalaan,” scheduled for release on August 15. The actress recently turned heads at promotional events in Hyderabad, dazzling in a vibrant red saree, sleeveless blouse, and ornate jumkas. Her open hair and radiant smile added to her enchanting presence.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, “Thangalaan” features Mohanan in a significant role alongside Vikram. As the film’s release date approaches, anticipation is high for her portrayal of a tribal goddess. Fans are eagerly awaiting her performance, which promises to be a highlight of the film. The promotional events have only heightened excitement for the film’s debut.