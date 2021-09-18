Malayalam beauty to romance Rana?

We already know that the Malayalam super hit film 'Ayyappan Koshiyum' is now getting remade in Telugu with the title 'Bheemla Nayak'. Featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, Sagar K Chandra is helming this project. The makers have already roped in Nithya Menon to play Pawan Kalyan's wife role in the movie.

Rumors came out that talented beauty Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as Rana's wife in the film. But according to the latest buzz, Aishwarya has not signed the project because of the issue of the dates.

The movie unit is now considering Malayalam beauty Samyuktha Menon to play Rana's wife role in the film and an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Bheemla Nayak is already carrying a very good buzz in the film nagar and we have to wait and see how things will progress ahead after the release of Rana's glimpse from the movie.