Malayalam tutor for Telugu heroine

Telugu girl Eesha Rebba is undoubtedly one of the talented actresses in the industry who has been waiting for a proper hit at the box office.

The actress who still wants to make it big in Tollywood is all set to mark her Malayalam debut with an upcoming movie titled Ottu under the direction of Fellini. Kollywood star Kunchacko Boban is playing the lead role in this film which is a bilingual movie that will get released in both Malayalam and Tamil languages. The movie also marks her Mollywood comeback of Kollywood senior actor Arvind Swamy after two and half decades. Needless to say that Eesha Rebba is super excited about her Malayalam debut movie.

Recently, while talking in an interview, the actress revealed the shooting of the movie will take place in Goa and she is planning to hire a Malayalam tutor to learn the language before kick-starting the shooting.