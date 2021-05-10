Mamta Mohandas gets a call from mega compound

Tollywood: Mamta Mohandas is one of the noted actresses in the industry. The actress who made cameo appearances in movies like Yamadonga, Kedi, etc has been away from films lately.

Mamta Mohandas who recently recovered from cancer is now busy with a trilingual movie. It seems like the movie is going to be get released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages and Mamta Mohandas is playing the lead role in this movie. Now, according to the latest buzz, Mamta Mohandas got a call from the Mega compound. Rumors are coming out that Mamta Mohandas got approached for a special role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie. However, the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released.



On the other hand, Mamta Mohandas has already impressed the audience by shaking the leg with Chiranjeevi in 'Aakalesthe Annam Pedta' song from 'Shankar Dada Zindabad'. The fans would love to see the duo on the Silver screens again.

