Manchu Manoj & Bhuma Mounika visited Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj, his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy, sister Manchu Lakshmi, and other family members visited the Tirumala temple today to offer special prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. During a media interaction, Manoj emphasized the importance of love triumphing in life and expressed gratitude for the blessings that led to his marriage with Bhuma Mounika, with the support of both families and his sister. He also mentioned that he will soon resume shooting for his upcoming movie.

When asked about his interest in politics, Manoj clarified that he currently has no such inclination. However, he expressed his willingness to support his wife Bhuma Mounika if she chooses to pursue a career in politics. The couple also shared their interest in social service, and Manoj mentioned that he believes Bhuma Mounika's son came into his life with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

