Manchu Manoj starts a toys brand ‘Namaste World’

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika are set to venture into the world of children's toys with the introduction of Manchu Namaste World brand. The couple inaugurated the Namaste World Brand Toys Outlet at Prasad IMAX Theater in Hyderabad. During the event, Manchu Manoj expressed the importance of promoting Indian culture and traditions through their new business endeavor, emphasizing the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Manoj highlighted the significance of this platform to showcase Indian culture, art, and traditions through toys and animations, adding that the venture gains particular importance with the support of their son Dhairav, who serves as a living symbol of Namaste World's innovations.

The couple called for support in their new business venture, drawing parallels with the support they received in their movie careers. Manoj expressed gratitude to Manu Sharma, Vice President of Reliance Brands, for his instrumental role in launching their toys at Hamley's Wonderland in Jio Gardens, Mumbai, and helping take Indian-made toys to a global level.

In a special Christmas announcement, Manoj invited children to draw toys and send them, promising to convert these creative drawings into actual toys for the market. He encouraged creativity among children and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported them in this new endeavor. Namaste brand toys are now available in all Jio outlets and showrooms across the country in collaboration with Reliance.