Manchu Manoj wed Bhuma Mounika: First Glimpse of Pellikoduku

Actor Manchu Manoj is set to tie the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy in a close-knit family ceremony tonight at 8.30 pm in Hyderabad. The wedding arrangements have been taken care of by Manoj's sister, Manchu Lakshmi, who is hosting the event at her house in Jubilee hills. Lakshmi shared a picture of herself applying haldi to Manoj's face and captioned it "Pellikoduku" which means groom in Telugu.

The wedding is a private affair, and it is reported that Manoj's father, Manchu Mohan Babu, is not very interested in the marriage despite a longstanding friendship between the families. Mounika's parents, who were politicians, passed away a few years ago, and she has a five-year-old son from her previous marriage.

Manoj, who had taken a break from films in 2017 and had distanced himself from the Manchu family and the film industry after his divorce from his first wife, was first seen in public with Mounika during the Ganesh Chaturthi event last year. It was then speculated that they were in a relationship, which was confirmed when the couple shared pictures on their social media handles.

Manoj and Mounika had been friends before their relationship progressed to the next level, and details of their wedding were kept private until they shared the pictures.