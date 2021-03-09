Manchu Vishnu to tease with ten min!

Tollywood: Manchu Vishnu is currently busy working on an exciting film Mosagallu. The film is a cyber crime drama which was shot last year. Manchu Vishnu roped in Kajal Ahharwa, Suniel Shetty, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra and others to play key roles. Now, he decided on promoting the film in an interesting manner.



Manchu Vishnu will promote the film by showcasing the sneak-peek of the first ten minutes of the movie to the selected audiences. Vishnu is planning to arrange the screenings in the selected cities of the Telugu states.

The film unit initially planned to release the film in Hollywood but now they are bringing it to the screens in Indian languages. A Hollywood director has helmed the film. Vishnu has produced it and the film will be releasing this month itself. The complete details of the film will come out soon.