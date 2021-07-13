Manchu Vishnu's shocking decision regarding MAA building

Manchu Vishnu took a crucial decision regarding MAA building. The actor has announced that he will bear the entire cost of MAA building which surprised everyone.

Initially, Manchu Vishnu announced to give 25% of the building cost but recently the actor has made his final decision to bear all the expenses related to the MAA building construction. The industry has been asking for a proper land for MAA building for a long time but the government has been tight-lipped about it. Recently, the government has finally allotted a land and MAA has immediately decided to start the construction. Manchu Vishnu has now come forward to bear all the expenses. So, we can expect that all the works related to the MAA building will be completed very soon.

On the other hand rumors without creating any chaos, MAA has been planning to announce the president unanimously. But, Vishnu said he will back out from the nominations if the decision will be unanimous and will participate in the elections only if there is competition.