Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Mandira Bedi out of Puri Jagan Film?

Mandira Bedi out of Puri Jagan Film?
Highlights

We already know that Puri Jagannath's son Akash Puri who marked his debut with a disastrous film 'Mehbooba' is all set to test is luck with his...

We already know that Puri Jagannath's son Akash Puri who marked his debut with a disastrous film 'Mehbooba' is all set to test is luck with his upcoming movie 'Romantic'.

Anil Paduri is helming this project. Puri Jagannath in association with Charmme Kaur is bankrolling this film. Ketika Sharma is playing the female lead in this movie. Initially, the makers have roped in Bollywood actress and popular television host Mandira Bedi to play Akash Puri's mother in this movie. The movie unit also shot a major portion of some scenes from the film. But, it seems like Puri Jagannath is not at all happy with the outcome. As per the latest reports, Puri Jagannath reportedly felt that Mandira Bedi failed to emote properly because of the language problem.

So, the team has replaced Mandira Bedi with Ramya Krishna. Now the movie unit is currently reshooting all those major chunks of the film again with Ramya Krishna. Also, Puri is also happy with the newer version.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis4 Jan 2020 3:42 AM GMT

In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

Innovate to excel: PM Modi
Innovate to excel: PM Modi
MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act
MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative


Top