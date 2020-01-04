Mandira Bedi out of Puri Jagan Film?

We already know that Puri Jagannath's son Akash Puri who marked his debut with a disastrous film 'Mehbooba' is all set to test is luck with his upcoming movie 'Romantic'.

Anil Paduri is helming this project. Puri Jagannath in association with Charmme Kaur is bankrolling this film. Ketika Sharma is playing the female lead in this movie. Initially, the makers have roped in Bollywood actress and popular television host Mandira Bedi to play Akash Puri's mother in this movie. The movie unit also shot a major portion of some scenes from the film. But, it seems like Puri Jagannath is not at all happy with the outcome. As per the latest reports, Puri Jagannath reportedly felt that Mandira Bedi failed to emote properly because of the language problem.

So, the team has replaced Mandira Bedi with Ramya Krishna. Now the movie unit is currently reshooting all those major chunks of the film again with Ramya Krishna. Also, Puri is also happy with the newer version.