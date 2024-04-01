‘Manjummel Boys’ Telugu trailer generates buzz

The Malayalam survival thriller "Manjummel Boys," directed by Chidambaram S Poduval and featuring Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Khalid Rahman, and SreenathBhasi, has emerged as an industry hit, grossing over 200 crore in Malayalam alone and gaining success in Tamil as well.

Now, Pan India production house Mythri Movie Makers is set to bring the gripping tale to Telugu audiences, with the film slated for release on April 6th in the Telugu states.

Presented by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, the Telugu version has already generated buzz with the release of its trailer. The story follows a group of carefree friends on a trip to Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, where a mishap in the Guna caves leads to a gripping rescue mission, showcasing themes of hope and resilience. Based on a true story, the trailer highlights the camaraderie of the friends in the first half, while the latter part intensifies with emotional and thrilling sequences, showcasing Director Chidambaram's skillful storytelling. The cast's authentic performances, coupled with exceptional production design and cinematography by Shyju Khalid, elevate the film's appeal.

With an evocative background score by SushinShyam and seamless dubbing, the Telugu version promises an immersive viewing experience akin to watching an original production. Vivek Harshan's editing and AjayanChalissery's production design further contribute to the film's high production standards.

As anticipation builds for the Telugu release of "Manjummel Boys," the impressive trailer has set the stage for what promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience, backed by the reputable Mythri Movie Makers.