‘Marokkasari’ reaches final leg of post-production

Marokkasari, an upcoming Telugu feel-good romantic drama produced by B Chandrakanth Reddy under the CK Film Makers banner, is steadily progressing towards release. Starring Naresh Agastya and Sanjana Sarathy in the lead roles, the film is written and directed by Nithin Lingutla and is planned as a multi-language release across South Indian markets, aiming to connect with a wide and diverse audience.

What sets Marokkasari apart is the makers’ commitment to visual authenticity and emotional depth. Breaking away from conventional filming choices, the team opted for challenging yet picturesque locations to enhance the narrative’s realism. Major portions of the film were shot across Kerala, capturing its lush natural landscapes, while some of the most striking sequences were filmed at extreme high-altitude locations near the Tibet border.

In a rare achievement, Marokkasari becomes the first Indian film to be shot at Gurudongmar Lake in Sikkim, one of the world’s highest lakes located at approximately 5,430 metres above sea level. The shoot was carried out under special permissions from the Armed Forces and involved navigating severe weather conditions, low oxygen levels, extreme cold, and restricted working hours.

The production faced several logistical challenges, including difficult terrain, limited access routes, transportation delays, equipment movement issues, and communication constraints. Despite these hurdles, the team ensured the health, safety, and morale of the cast and crew remained a top priority. Production Head Anudeep Paduru played a key role in managing the complex schedule efficiently.

Currently, the film is in the final stage of DI work at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, where colour grading and visual finishing are underway. The film features a strong technical team with Rohit Bachu as cinematographer, Chota K. Prasad as editor, and Bharath Manchiraju as music composer.

Interacting with the media, producer B Chandrakanth Reddy said every challenge was a conscious choice made in service of the story’s authenticity. Marokkasari is expected to announce its release date soon.