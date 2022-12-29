Masooda A Family Horror Thriller Sets A New Record On AHA OTT

Masooda, a recent Tollywood horror movie, has received positive feedback from OTT fans. The Sai Kiran-directed film made its Aha debut yesterday and has since offered spectators thrills and goosebumps.



Aha has officially disclosed that the film has been streamed for more than 100 million minutes by a large number of viewers. This is a phenomenal response in a short period for any movie released recently on Aha.



Coming to the plot, Neelam (Sangitha), a single mother from Hyderabad, is a schoolteacher. When her daughter Naziya begins behaving abnormally, she seeks the help of her neighbor Gopi (Tiruveer). They seek medical advice before addressing a Baba, believing a spirit possesses her. The rest forms the story.



Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Sangeetha, Akhila Ram, Satyam Rajesh, and Subhalekha Sudhakar played pivotal roles. The music for this film was composed by Prashanth R Vihari.

