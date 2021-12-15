Mass Maharaja signs another project

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja whose recent outing 'Krack' turned out to be the biggest blockbuster at the box office has a bunch of projects in his pipeline at the moment which are at various stages of production.

Ravi Teja has already announced that his next film will be 'Khiladi'. Touted to be an action drama, the film is likely to hit the theatres in February 2022. He has already signed 3 more new projects including 'RamaRao On Duty', #RT68, and also a project that will be directed by Bhimaneni Srinivas of Silly Fellows and Annavaram fame. Srinivas has reportedly prepared a proper action entertainer subject for Ravi Teja and the latter is also super excited about the same. This project will be officially announced very soon.

KS Rama Rao of Creative Commercials will be bankrolling the project and more details about the film will get released shortly. The shooting will commence working as soon as Ravi Teja is done with his current commitments.