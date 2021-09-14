Mass title locked for Balakrishna's next

Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni are going to work together for the first time. The director who scored a big hit with the film Krack is planning to take Balakrishna's mass image to next level with a perfectly packed commercial entertainer.

The latest reports reveal us that the director has completed the script work and reportedly finalized a mass title for the movie. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but we hear that the makers are considering Rowdyism as the film's title.

Balakrishna is currently occupied with the shoot of Akhanda and as soon as he wraps up the film, he will begin the shoot of this prestigious film.

Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays a key role in the film. Thaman S is the film's music director.