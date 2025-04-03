‘Mazaka’ Breaks Records on Zee5!

ZEE5 brought a lot of joy, laughter, and heartfelt emotions to this year's Ugadi festivities with the premiere of the recent comedy entertainer 'Mazaka'. The film received a sensational response from viewers, garnering a massive 100 million streaming minutes on the platform, marking a new milestone in digital entertainment.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina, 'Mazaka' stars Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma in the lead roles, with Rao Ramesh, Anshu, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Srinivas Reddy, Hyper Aadhi, Raghu Babu, and others in key supporting roles.

The story follows a father and son in search of a woman to complete their family. Their quest leads to a hilarious and emotional rollercoaster filled with fun and drama. 'Mazaka' is the ultimate family entertainer, packed with humor and touching moments, making it a perfect choice for audiences this Ugadi.

Expressing happiness over the phenomenal success of 'Mazaka', Vice President - SVOD South at ZEE5, Lloyd Xavier, said, "We are extremely pleased with the film's success, which sets a new milestone for regional content, particularly in Telugu. The film’s success is a direct reflection of the growing demand for authentic, engaging regional storytelling. We are particularly proud of the remarkable performances by Rao Ramesh and Sundeep Kishan. Their compelling portrayal of the father-son duo, combined with their impeccable chemistry, has played a significant role in the film’s widespread appeal. This achievement further reinforces ZEE5’s commitment to offering high-quality regional content that deeply resonates with our audiences, and we look forward to continuing to deliver such exceptional experiences."

The film's lead hero, Sundeep Kishan, said he is elated and humbled by the overwhelming response to 'Mazaka' on ZEE5. He stated, "Taking on the role of Krishna—a character caught in the delightful chaos of unexpected romance—was both a challenge and a joy. 'Mazaka' stands as my most exhilarating comedy in years, and the audience's enthusiastic reception reaffirms our belief in its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. This success not only celebrates our collective hard work but also highlights the growing appreciation for original regional content. I am grateful to our viewers for embracing our vision and look forward to bringing more such engaging stories to the screen."

Thrilled by the response to 'Mazaka', actor Rao Ramesh said, "It’s been an absolute pleasure bringing the character of Venkata Ramana to life—a father caught between love and family chaos. The positive reception from audiences speaks volumes about the power of storytelling that resonates with people. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work on a film that brings so much joy, and I couldn’t be happier to see it achieving such success on ZEE5."

