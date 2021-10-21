MEB puts pressure on Agent?

Akhil Akkineni is currently very happy with the success of his latest film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film also features Pooja Hegde in the leading lady role. Bommarillu fame Bhaskar is the film's director. Interestingly, the film's success is adding pressure on Akhil's next film Agent.



Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, the team Agent wants to finish the film on a less budget than they actually planned. Although Most Eligible Bachelor did extremely well at the box office, the makers of Agent want to be careful by not increasing the film's budget as it can help them fetch more profits.



The final run of Most Eligible Bachelor is yet to take place and we have to see how things will be planned in achieving Agent in a less budget. Surender Reddy is the film's director.

