‘Mechanic Rocky’ to hit screens on Nov 22

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is set to bring action and humor to the screen with his much-anticipated film, Mechanic Rocky. Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments, the film has already grabbed attention with its engaging teaser and chart-topping songs.

The latest update from the makers reveals that Mechanic Rocky will hit the big screens on November 22, strategically securing a solo release with no box office competition. This move is expected to boost the film’s opening and ensure a strong audience turnout.

In the release date poster, Vishwak Sen sports an intense look, while co-stars Meenakshi stuns in a traditional saree and Shraddha impresses in a modern outfit. The film's trailer is set to be unveiled on October 20, adding to the excitement.

The technical crew includes music director Jakes Bejoy, known for his captivating soundtracks, and cinematographer Manojh Katasani, who is responsible for the film's stunning visuals. Anwar Ali serves as the editor, while Kranthi Priyam is in charge of production design. The executive producers for the project are Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar J.