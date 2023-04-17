Meet Arya And Rishi From Santosh Shoban And Malavika's Anni Manchi Sakunamule

The coming month of this summer holds intense heat waves but as it's filled with the most-awaited Tollywood and Bollywood movies, one can happily spend their time in the theatres. Already April made us witness the blockbusters like Shaakuntalam and Ravanasura while May holds the most-awaited movies like Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Ugram, Custody and a few other films. Coming to young actors Santosh Shoban and Malavika's Anni Manchi Sakunamule, the movie is a complete family entertainer. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped a fresh promo and announced the launch date of the peppy single, "Merise Mabbullo…".

Along with the makers, even Santosh and Malavika also shared the new promo and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "Get ready for summer vacation, Meet Rishi & Arya in Italy on this Thursday. Our summer song #MeriseMabbullo on April 20th. https://youtu.be/qPFs09bQGYs".

The promo is all beautiful showcasing glimpses of Arya and Rishi's lives. It begins with their schooling days and then showcases a touch of Rishi's taste, pain and other elements of his life. But Malavika is all practical and thinks to move on with life as she doesn't over think for small things.

Going with the earlier released teaser, both the families of Santosh and Malavika stay close and enjoy a close bond with each other. Even the lead actors are loved by their families. But suddenly Rajendra Prasad's car accident brings the twist. Gautami's timely comedy withy Vennala Kishore ends the teaser and promises and complete family drama for this summer.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and is produced by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Mickey J Meyer is scoring tunes for this family entertainer.



