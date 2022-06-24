Mega 154: Director Bobby And Chiranjeevi's Mass Entertainer Release Date Is Unveiled…

Megastar Chiranjeevi faced failure with the Acharya movie. Even after sharing screen space with his son Ram Charan Tej and being directorial of ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, the movie bombed at the box office. But now, Chiru is on full josh as he is having a couple of interesting movies in his hand. Along with Mohan Raja's Godfather and he is also part of Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar. Although there is no news regarding his movie with director Bobby from a few days, the makers surprised the audience all of a sudden by announcing the release date of this untitled movie. Tentatively titled as Mega 154, it has glam doll Shruti Haasan as the lead actress.



The makers released a new poster and announced the release date of Mega 154 through their Instagram page… Take a look!

It is seen that Mega star is holding an anchor and that too with the backdrop of rain. Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Box office veta ku Langaru tayaaru #Mega154 Grand Worldwide Release in Cinemas this Sankranthi 2023 #Mega154ForSankranthi Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela @shrutzhaasan @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP".

Although the shooting of this movie is yet to begin, the makers locked the release date. The shooting will begin in a few days i.e in July and the makers aimed to wrap it up with continuous schedules. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Well, speaking about Mohan Raja's Godfather movie, this ace director is helming this movie and he is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Godfather movie is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Young actor Satya Dev who works hard to best fill the bill is now roped in to essay a prominent role in this movie.

Mega 154 is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Pongal festival next year!