Mega fans to have a cracker four weeks; three films hitting theatres in four weeks gap
Mega fans will have a cracker of a time starting from July 28, 2023.
Mega fanswill have a cracker of a time starting from July 28, 2023. On this date, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s “BRO” will release in theatres. Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie is the official remake of “Vinodaya Sitham.” Mega fans are eagerly waiting to see both heroes in a single frame.
Two weeks after the release of “BRO,” Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” directed by Meher Ramesh will be out on the big screens on August 11, 2023. This commercial entertainer is the official remake of Ajith’s “Vedalam”. Keerthy Suresh is playing the sister role for Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia to play the love interest of Megastar. Sushanth is also playing a key role. There are good expectations around this flick, as Chiru’s last outing “Waltair Veerayya” showed the actor’s box-office stamina.
Two weeks after “Bholaa Shankar” release, the new bride-groom of the family Varun Tej’s “Gandeevadhari Arjuna” will be out in cinemas on August 25, 2023. This Praveen Sattaru’s directorial is based on a global issue and will be high on action. “Agent” beauty Sakshi Vaidya is playing the female lead. The success of this spy thriller is very essential for Varun. All in all, mega fans are in for a crazy ride in a span of a month. Let’s see how the films perform at box-office.