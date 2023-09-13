Mega Prince Varun Tej’s‘Operation Valentine’ starts dubbing

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s Telugu-Hindi bilingual “Operation Valentine” will showcase the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. Varun Tej plays the role of a brave Air Force pilot in the movie.

The dubbing works for the film has begun with a Pooja. The poster production work and VFX work is going on at fast pace for the 8th December release. The team is leaving no stone unturned, in giving the best output and exciting cinematic experience for the audience. Makers are planning for a surprise on Airforce day, October 8th.

Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, this visual extravaganza marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej. ManushiChhillar plays the role of a radar officer in this highly anticipated Air Force action that celebrates the might of India, inspired by true events.









