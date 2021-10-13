Mega producer plans for Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna on one stage?

The stage is set for Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show, "Unstoppable" onOTT platform Aha. The talk show promo is being shot currently under the direction of Prashanth Varma. Balakrishna will be seen interviewing the Manchu family on the first episode of this talk show. Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Manoj and Manchu Lakshmi are going to appear as guests.

Now the reports are coming that Allu Aravind is also planning to invite Chiranjeevi as the special guest on the same talk show which is hosted by Balakrishna.

The sources say that mega producer Allu Arvind is in the talks with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan to come up as the guest. If everything goes accordingly, Mega heroes Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will be seen together with Balakrishna on the small screen.

On the other side, Balakrishna is playing the lead role in the action and romantic drama "Akhanda," which is directed by Boyapati Srinu.

The shooting is over and the movie is currently in its post-production stage. Balakrishna is playing the dual role and in one of the roles, he will make his screen presence as Aghora. The movie is bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainment, has Pragya Jaiswal as the leading lady.

