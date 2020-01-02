Mega Star Back In Action

After the blockbuster hit of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', Chiru took a small gap and is back with a bang. Mega Star has kick-started the shooting of his next movie in the direction of Koratala Siva. Known for his service-oriented movies, Koratala has given blockbuster hits for Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and Prabhas. Shiva had to wait a long time to take this movie onto sets as Chiru was busy with his 152nd movie.

Finally, making all the mega fans celebrate the New Year with much noise, Konidela Production Company released the new poster.

Yesterday, this production company announced the project officially with the post on Twitter… Have a look!

This poster states that Chiru's 152nd movie is on floors and is directed by Koratala Siva. This movie produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Tej under Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainments banner.



Today, the makers of this movie have released a new poster stating that the shooting has been commenced from 2nd January

2020.