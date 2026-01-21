Bhushan Kumar explains lyric changes to ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ in ‘Border 2’

Mumbai: Producer and music baron Bhushan Kumar has opened up about why the makers of the upcoming war drama ‘Border 2’ have opted for a modified version of the iconic patriotic song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’.

Speaking at a special event held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Bhushan Kumar said the decision was rooted in the narrative demands of the sequel, which focuses on a different chapter of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. He clarified that while retaining the emotional essence of the original song was always a priority, the lyrics had to reflect the new story being told.

“This was already in our mind that we had to keep ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ in the film. However, the lyrics have been changed according to the situation because the story we are showing is not a remake of ‘Border’. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, but it is a different battle and tells the story of other soldiers. We have portrayed their lives, and the lyrics were written keeping that in mind. That’s why we brought in Manoj Muntashir to pen the new version,” Bhushan Kumar told the media.

‘Border 2’ is positioned as a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, which famously depicted the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war and went on to become a cultural milestone in Indian cinema. The sequel aims to retain the patriotic spirit and military focus of the original while presenting a fresh and previously unexplored narrative.

The upcoming film is centred on the Battle of Basantar, one of the most significant battles fought in the western sector during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The fierce conflict ended in a decisive victory for Indian forces, securing a strategically crucial region in the Punjab and Jammu sector.

‘Border 2’ is being directed by Anurag Singh, best known for his acclaimed war film ‘Kesari’. His involvement has raised expectations of a cinematic treatment that blends intense battlefield realism with strong, character-driven storytelling.

Production is reportedly being jointly handled by J. P. Dutta’s banner along with major studio backing, signalling a large-scale project with a higher budget and modern production values. With its renewed focus on unsung heroes and a reimagined version of a beloved patriotic anthem, ‘Border 2’ is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated war films in recent times.