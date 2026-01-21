  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Noida techie death: Developer accused of negligence arrested

  • Created On:  21 Jan 2026 12:26 PM IST
Noida techie death: Developer accused of negligence arrested
X

Police on Tuesday arrested a real estate developer in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged

into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150, officials said.

“Abhay Kumar, an official of MZ Wiztown Planners and one of the accused in the case, has been arrested,” Additional Commissioner of

Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay said.

Yuvraj Mehta was killed in the early hours of Saturday after his car skidded in dense fog, broke a drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit, dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex near a drain.

The police have filed an FIR against two real estate developers -- MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens -- on a complaint by the victim’s father, Raj Kumar Mehta, who alleged negligence by local authorities and sought accountability.

While Kumar of Wiztown Planners has been arrested, there was no official update as of Tuesday afternoon from the police on action against the other accused firm.

Tags

Noida accidentReal estate negligenceSoftware engineer deathPolice arrestConstruction site safety
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

IIT Delhi launches executive programme to build future healthcare entrepreneurs

IIT Delhi launches executive programme to build future healthcare entrepreneurs
Share it
X