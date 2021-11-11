Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ Gets Launched Today

Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi is all busy with his new projects as he announced his 153rd and 154th movies recently. After wrapping up of Acharya movie, he is now prepping up for Meher Ramesh's 'Bholaa Shankar' movie. The pooja ceremony of this most awaited movie has been held today in the morning. Along with the lead actors Chiranjeevi and Tamanaah Bhatia, even ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao, Koratala Siva, Director Vamsi and others attended the event and made it into a gala one.

The makers shared the launch event pics of the Bholaa Shankar movie on their official Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, "MEGA Star@KChiruTweets& @MeherRamesh's #BholaaShankar Launched with a grand Pooja ceremony… #BholaaShankarLaunch".

Well, ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao clapped for the first shot and the camera is switched on by VV Vinayak. We can witness Chiranjeevi and Tamannah along with the producers and VV Vinayak, Koratala Siva, Bobby Vamsi and a few other guests.

Tamannah also retweeted the tweets of other media houses posts and made her fans witness more pics of the launch ceremony…

So it begins! @tamannaahspeaks clicked at the muhurat puja of her upcoming project, Bhola Shankar with megastar #Chiranjeevi. The film is directed by @MeherRamesh. pic.twitter.com/KNLhPqAB3Z — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 11, 2021

Tamannah looked awesome in this pic and is seen offering prayers to God. She looked classy wearing a yellow saree.

Even the director Meher Ramesh also dropped the launch ceremony pics on his Twitter page and thanked Mega Star on this special day…





Best Moments of my life &career launched my project with

matinee idol My all time super Hero #annayya #Megastar @KChiruTweets 😍

Directing a film with"Himalayan peaks of Stardom"is like my dream coming to reality.will do my best

efforts with support of my team @AKentsOfficial 😇 pic.twitter.com/wvuYDThRKC — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) November 11, 2021





Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Best Moments of my life &career launched my project with matinee idol My all time super Hero #annayya #Megastar @KChiruTweets. Directing a film with "Himalayan peaks of Stardom" is like my dream coming to reality. Will do my best efforts with support of my team @AKentsOfficial".



Speaking about the movie Bholaa Shankar, it is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. Bholaa Shankar's muhurat ceremony is held today i.e on 11th November, 2021 @ 7:45 AM. Then the regular shooting will get commenced from 15th November onwards. Mega Star is also acting in Koratala Siva's Acharya and Mohan Raja's God Father movie which is the remake of Lucifer! There are speculations that, Bhola Shankar is the remake of Thala Ajith's Vedalam movie.

Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie. Acharya movie will be released on 4th February, 2022.