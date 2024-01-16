'Mega156' titled as 'Viswambhara, ' film to hit screens next Sankranthi

Megastar Chiranjeevi delighted his fans and movie enthusiasts last Sankranthi with "Waltair Veerayya," even though he didn't have a theatrical release for the festival this year. The makers of his much-anticipated project, #Mega156, offered a Sankranthi treat by unveiling its title through a captivating teaser.

The teaser immerses viewers in a celestial realm, beginning with the locking of a magical box that accidentally plummets, traverses a black hole, and collides with an asteroid. Overcoming various disruptions and obstacles, the magical object symbolically lands on Earth near a colossal Hanuman statue, causing a crater without any harm to the box. The movie's title, "Vishwambhara," is unveiled in this enchanting journey.

The Mega Mass Beyond The Universe promises an extraordinary cinematic experience, offering a glimpse into a fantastical adventure. The impeccable VFX work adds to the anticipation, while the impactful title, Vishwambhara, resonates powerfully.

Directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame, the mega fantasy adventure is produced by UV Creations, with Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod spearheading the high-budget project—Chiranjeevi's most expensive film to date.

MM Keeravani handles the music, Chota K Naidu serves as the cinematographer, and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela takes charge as the costume designer, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy edit the film. Sri Siva Shakthi Datta and Chandrabose contribute as lyricists, with script associates including Srinivas Gavireddy, Ganta Sridhar, Nimmagadda Srikanth, and Mayukh Adithya.

Currently in its initial stages of filming, the movie is set for a Sankranthi release in 2025.