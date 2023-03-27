Megastar Chiranjeevi Drops Special Wishes For Ram Charan And Is All Proud Of His Son

Today is a big day for all the mega fans as our dear Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his next movie surprised all his fans by unveiling the title motion poster. This Shankar directorial is titled 'Game Changer' and showcased Mega Power Star in a terrific appeal. Even Charan's father Chiranjeevi wished his dear son with a special post on his Twitter page and is all proud of his son!



Along with sharing a beautiful pic, he also wrote, "Proud of you Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan Happy Birthday!!"

Coming to the title poster of Charan and Shankar's next movie… The ace filmmaker unveiled it and also wished his lead actor with a special post…

Along with sharing the motion title poster, he also wrote, "Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer @AlwaysRamCharan being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off screen makes you a #gamechanger @SVC_official @advani_kiara @MusicThaman @DOP_Tirru".

The title promo is all amazing as it showcased a casino appeal and then all the coins are converted into toys that look similar to politicians. This promo indicates that Ram Charan will essay the role of a politician in this movie and will be the game changer in the movie.

The lead actress Kiara Ali Advani also wished Ram Charan with a sweet post sharing the title promo… "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way @shanmughamshankar Sir #thirunavukarasu @musicthaman @srivenkateswaracreations @harshithsri @hanshithareddy #SVC50 #RV15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan".

Even music director SS Thaman also wished Ram Charan by jotting down, "#GAMECHANGER IS HERE Get Ur Earphones & Speakers Out Now https://youtu.be/E3_cz3uv43c. Many Many More Happy Returns to Our Dearest #MegaPowerStar Brother @AlwaysRamCharan Gaaru. This Album #GameChanger".

Samantha shared a special post on Instagram Stories and wished Ram Charan…





















Happy Birthday Ram Charan… Have a blast and enjoy your special day!