Megastar Chiranjeevi Graces The Opening Ceremony Of Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

Today being Ugadi, on this auspicious occasion, the makers of Ravi Teja's next movie Tiger Nageswara Rao launched the film and have organised a small event and pooja ceremony on this special day. Well, as said, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Union Minister Kishan Reddy graced the event and wished the whole team of this biopic. The makers also dropped the motion poster of Ravi Teja and made us witness his complete different look.



In this poster, Ravi Teja looked terrific in the thief role dressed up in a villager avatar. He is seen standing on the railway track and the train is seen approaching him.

This is the coverage of the opening ceremony…

Well, Bollywood's young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Next, he will be also part of Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Along with these movies, Ravi Teja is also part of Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka and Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura movies.