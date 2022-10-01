Megastar Chiranjeevi Launched Allu Studios Today On The Occasion Of Legendary Actor Allu Ramalingaiah's 100th Birth Anniversary

Mega compound holds a special place in Tollywood as half a dozen actors from the family are entertaining the movie buffs. They are already into the production venture with Geetha Arts and Konidela Productions banners and now, they also launched the 'Allu Studios' and are now all set to use it for shooting the films as well. Today being the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, the family launched the studio and honoured their grandfather on this special occasion.



Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and a few others shared the pics from the launch event and expressed their happiness through social media… Take a look!

These are pics from the launch event and they also unveiled the golden statue of the legendary actor. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sirish and other family members are seen in the pics. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha launched the studio and they are all happy doing it!

Ram Charan Tej

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Allu Ramalingaiah Garu!! Proud to call him my grandfather. Remembering him, as always! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WqdVSkWtyA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 1, 2022

Ram Charan shared the pic of his grandfather and wrote, "Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Allu Ramalingaiah Garu!! Proud to call him my grandfather. Remembering him, as always!"

Allu Arjun

Thanks to our beloved Chiranjeevi garu for gracing the occasion and inaugurating ALLU STUDIOS . @KChiruTweets #ARG100 pic.twitter.com/Vo6K6yTDVU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2022

Allu Arjun thanked Chiranjeevi for launching the studio… "Thanks to our beloved Chiranjeevi garu for gracing the occasion and inaugurating ALLU STUDIOS. @KChiruTweets #ARG100".

Launch of ALLU STUDIOS on The Centenary year of my grand father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah . Our beloved foundation. The man who changed the course of our lives . We will always miss him . #ARG100 pic.twitter.com/LwcTjm2TSo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2022

Allu Arjun also shared the family pic and wrote, "Launch of ALLU STUDIOS on The Centenary year of my grand father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah . Our beloved foundation. The man who changed the course of our lives . We will always miss him . #ARG100".

Megastar Chiranjeevi's speech from the event…

Here is the glimpse of Allu Studio…

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain the movie buffs with his upcoming movie Godfather which will hit the theatres on 5th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!

Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Pushpa 2 which is being helmed by ace director Sukumar. On the other hand, Ram Charan Tej is all busy with filmmaker Shankar's directorial!