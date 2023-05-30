Megastar Chiranjeevi, Meher Ramesh, Anil Sunkara’s Mega Massive Movie Bholaa Shankar- Bholaa Mania Starts Soon

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Massive Action Entertainer under the direction of stylish maker Meher Ramesh is one of the most-awaited movies. Mounted on a huge canvas with a high budget by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, the movie is in the last leg of shooting. The makers recently completed a song shoot in Switzerland on Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia.



As promised, the film's promotions begin soon. First of all, they will start the musical journey. 'Bholaa Mania Starts Soon', announced the makers. Chiranjeevi appears in a stylish getup, as he keeps both hands in back pocket and enacts a graceful dance move in the poster, where we can see dancers in various avatars. We can observe a festival kind of atmosphere here.



Mahati Swara Sagar scored a chartbuster album for the movie. Some talkie part, climax shoot, and a huge set song are pending. The entire shoot of the movie will be wrapped up by the end of June. The post-production works are also in full swing for the movie.



This commercial entertainer produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will have emotions and other elements in the right proportions.



Tamannaah is playing the leading lady, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.



Dudley cranks the camera, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Story supervision by Satyanand and dialogues by Thirupathi Mamidala. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide grandly on August 11th ahead of Independence Day.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, sureka vani,Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi,viva Harsha , pradeep,Anee,Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu,Venu Tillu ,Thagubotu ramesh , Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Veer ,Shahwar Ali &Tarun Arora

Technical Crew:

Screenplay, Direction: Meher Ramesh

Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara

Banner: AK Entertainments

Ex-Producer: Kishore Garikipati

Music: Mahati Swara Sagar

DOP: Dudley

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Production Designer: AS Prakash

Story Supervision: Satyanand

Dialogues: Thirupathi Mamidala

Fight Masters: Ram-Laxman, Dileep Subbarayan,

Choreography: Sekhar Master

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar

Publicity Designers: Anil-Bhanu

Digital Media Head: Viswa CM

Line Production: Meher Movies