Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather First Look Motion Poster Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to rock on the big screens with his upcoming movie Godfather… Being the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer, there are many expectations on it. Chiru is stepping into the shoes of Mohanlal and will be seen in a different role in this movie. Off late, the makers dropped the first look motion poster and made the day for all the Mega family fans.

Along with the makers even Chiranjeevi also shared the first look motion poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the first look poster, the makers also wrote, "Mega🌟 is here as #GodFather to rule FOREVER".

Going with the poster, Chiru looked stunning posing with black goggles and sported a pepper-salt appeal with a grey kurta and black pants!

In the motion poster, comedian-turned-character artist Sunil is seen opening the white Ambassador door for Chiranjeevi… Megastar looked awesome and walked down in his own swag! Finally, he made us utter "Boss Is Back…".

Even Ram Charan also shared the poster and wrote, "THE #GodFather has arrived!!! #GodFatherFirstLook :

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie and he is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades. and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.



Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

According to the sources, the makers blocked the Dussehra release date for the movie and the official announcement will soon be made.