Mirzapur actor for Vijay Setupathi

Makkal Selvan Vijay Setupathi is currently busy working on an exciting film in Bollywood. Ace cinematographer Santhosh Sivan is directing the film. Mumbaikar is the film's title. The film unit is yet to lock the complete cast of the film. There are reports that Katrina Kaif plays the heroine in the film. As per the latest reports, Vikrant Massey is playing the villain in the movie.

Mirzapur is the famous TV series that Vikrant was earlier a part of. His performance has got a very good response. Now, the buzz is that Vikrant will play a negative shaded role in the film. He earlier acted in the film Chhapak with Deepika Padukone.

Vijay Setupathi came out of the project Lal Singh Chaddha as he could not allocate the dates. But, he finally signed this film with which will mark his debut.