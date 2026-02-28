Mohan Babu’s looks striking in ‘Srinivasa Manga Puram’

Veteran actor Mohan Babu is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to choosing powerful and compelling roles. In a refreshing phase of his career, the seasoned star is picking projects that not only suit his persona but also spark curiosity among younger audiences. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Mohan Babu has become highly selective, focusing on roles that add real value to his filmography.

After making an impact with his fierce character Maalik in The Paradise, the actor is now back in another intense avatar in the upcoming film Srinivasa Manga Puram. The team recently unveiled his first look from the film, and it has taken social media by storm. Fans and cinephiles are calling it one of the most powerful and impressive looks of Mohan Babu in recent years.

In the film, Mohan Babu plays Venkatappayya Naidu, a character whose appearance and aura strongly remind audiences of his iconic role as Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary, creating instant nostalgia and excitement. The rugged styling, intense expression, and commanding screen presence have significantly heightened expectations around the project.

Srinivasa Manga Puram also marks the acting debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, nephew of Mahesh Babu, adding further attention to the film. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, who rose to fame with RX100, the film is set against the backdrop of Tirupati city, with shooting progressing at a brisk pace.

With The Paradise and Srinivasa Manga Puram generating strong buzz, Mohan Babu’s second innings is shaping up to be one of the most exciting phases of his illustrious career.