Mohanakrishna Indraganti join hands with Priyadarshi; Sridevi Moviesto bankroll it

Sridevi Movies, renowned for its diverse range of films, has joined hands with director Mohanakrishna Indraganti for the third time to bring another promising project to the big screen. Following their successful collaborations on 'Gentleman' and 'Sammohanam', their latest venture features the talented duo Priyadarshi and Roopa Koduvayur in lead roles.

The yet-to-be-titled film, marked as Production No. 15 by Sridevi Movies, commenced its journey with a traditional puja ceremony at the production house's office on Monday (March 25). Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's wife, Anita, had the honor of clapping for the auspicious Muhurtham shot, while director MohanakrishnaIndraganti's wife, Uma Maheshwari, initiated the filming process by switching on the camera.

Expressing his joy on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad shared, "I am delighted to collaborate once again with MohanakrishnaIndraganti, a close friend of Sridevi Movies. This marks our third venture together after the successful outings of 'Gentleman' and 'Sammohanam'. Our latest project, led by Priyadarshi and Roopa Koduvayur, promises to be a delightful entertainer. We aim to offer the audience a blend of solid entertainment and heartfelt emotions, reminiscent of the timeless classics by Jandhyalagaru, tailored for contemporary audiences. Filming has commenced today in Hyderabad."

With an impressive track record and a promising cast and crew, Sridevi Movies' Production No. 15 holds the potential to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and engaging storytelling