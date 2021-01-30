Monal striking balance between Tollywood & Bollywood

Monal Gajjar is a noted film personality in Tollywood. She got fame after she went on to take part in the Bigg Boss TV show. Although she did not stay in the top five, she was in Bigg Boss house for a considerable number of weeks. Monal even took a huge amount as remuneration to home. She is now struggling to strike a balance between Bollywood and Tollywood.

Right after Bigg Boss TV show, Monal Gajjar did an item song in Alludu Adhurs. Later, she enjoyed the positive response to her Hindi release Kagaj. She teamed up with Pankaj Tripathi in the film and Salman Khan produced it. The film has become a big hit at the box-office.

Now, the actress is getting good chances from Hindi cinema. Monal is trying her best to not lose the opportunities in the Telugu film industry as well. With the newly gained popularity, she want to up her game in Telugu cinema.