Motion capture work on ‘Adipurush’ begins

Motion capture work on Om Raut's ambitious upcoming directorial Adipurush started on Tuesday. The film stars Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

"Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush," Prabhas announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted: "PRABHAS: #ADIPURUSH STARTS, MAHURAT ON 2 FEB 2021... #Adipurush [3D] commenced with motion capture - the technology commonly used in international cinema - today [19 Jan 2021]... Stars #Prabhas and #SaifAliKhan... Directed by #OmRaut. #Prabhas22."

"#Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair... Will release in multiple languages: #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada. #Prabhas22," informed Adarsh in a separate tweet.

Adipurush had courted controversy in December after Saif mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the "humane" side of Ravan.

Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology, where he had said: "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way.

I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions." IANS