Movie review: Jilebi

Vijaya Bhaskar comes with an interesting story

Cast: Sree Kamal, Shivani Rajasekhar, Rajendra Prasad, Murli Sharma, Bodupalli Srinu, Sai Kumar Babloo, AnkithKoyya, Viva Sunny, Chammak Chandra

Director: Vijaya Bhaskar

Music: Mani Sharma

Cinematography: Satish Muthyala

Editing: Varma

Producers: Gunturu Rama Krishna, Anju Asrani

Rating: 2.75

Ace director Vijaya Bhaskar who is renowned for his films like “NuvveKavali,”“NuvvuNakuNachchav,”“Manmadhudu,” and “Malleswari” is coming back after a long introducing his son Sree Kamal with a youthful entertainer titled “Jilebi.” The film's promos garnered a good response and the film got released today. Let us find out how it fares at the box office.

Story

The film’s story is all about four college-going friends in a hostel and how their life changes due to a girl. Kamal (Sree Kamal), a college student who lives in a hostel, gets into aodd situation with a girl named GLB (GLakshmi Bharathi) aka Jilebi (Shivani Rajasekhar). How he came into contact with Jilebi and the consequences faced by him, how they are connected to his friends Bujji (Sai Kumar Babloo), Bobby (Ankit Koyya), Washington (Viva Sunny), Jilebi father MLA Rudra Pratap Rana (Murli Sharma), hostel warden Dhairyam (Rajendra Prasad), Paidithalli (Bodupalli Srinu) and auto driver Nani (Chammak Chandra) is the main crux of the film.

Performances

Protagonist Sree Kamal worked hard for his role. He is at ease while dancing with full energy. He played the role of a student showing good emotions and expressions. A little bit of fine-tuning and working on his dialogue delivery and expressions will help him in the future.

Shivani Rajasekhar played the role of a young girl with confidence. She emoted and expressed herself well according to the situation. Rajendra Prasad showed good emotions and expressions. He with his body language evoked a few laughs. Sai Kumar Babloo, AnkithKoyya, and Viva Sunny entertain viewers in a few scenes. Murli Sharma got the limited role and he did justice for what he has given.

Technicalities

Vijaya Bhaskar comes up with a hilarious script. He tried to generate fun with a girl in a boy's hostel. Earlier many such stories or scenes came in many films and Vijaya Bhaskar seems to have drawn inspiration from them. The narration picks up the pace a bit after a routine start with the hero introduced with a youthful foot-tapping song and later the heroine entering his hostel. The dialogues look ordinary and at times look funny. The end of the first half sets the tone for the exciting second half. The second half looks more organised than the first half.

Mani Sharma's couple of songs are youthful and foot-tapping. The introduction song shot on Sree Kamal highlighted his dancing skills. The song is shot in a lavish and exotic way in the beautiful locations. The other song was shot on Shivani and others acted as a speed breaker and the song has a hilarious tinge. Mani Sharma's background score is in sync with the storyline.

Varma's editing is ok and could have been better as there are quite a few scenes that are repetitive and impacted the film's tempo. Satish Muthyala with his cinematography beautified the film turning it colorful. Production values of this medium budget film are good.

Advantages

Actor’s performances

Few funny scenes

Cinematography

Drawbacks

Illogical Scenes

Thin Plot

Outdated Narration