Movie Review: Prema Desapu Yuvarani

Cast: Mehaboob Basha, Harikrishna, Yogi Kadri, Raghul, Suneeth, Manohar, Pavan Mutyala, Raja Reddy, Sandeep, Sravanti, Band Sai, Bakka Sai, Pratyush, Gopinayudu

Written and Directed: Sai Sunil Nimmal

Camera: Shivakumar Devarakonda

Music: Ajay Patnayak

Editor: MR Varma

Producers: Anand Vemuri, Hariprasad Sihach

Rating: 2.75/5

The movie “Prema Desapu Yuvarani” directed by Sai Sunil Nimmala and produced by Anand Vemuri and Hariprasad Sihach, starring Pawan Kalyan's Veerabhimani, Sai Sunil Nimmal, releases today, on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday. Let us see how the film fares at box-office.

Story

Cherry (played by Yamin Raaz) is a young man falls in love with Shravani (Priyanka Rewri). Cherry failed in his B.Tech and spends his time with friends without any goals or responsibilities and suddenly changes his ways when he sees Shravani. Shravani decides to help Cherry by tutoring him in his subjects and enabling him to pass his exams. This transformation sparks love between them. However, Shravani's family, hailing from Raavulapalem, arrives in Amalapuram, and Cherry decides to marry Shravani. He even prepares himself for the civils exams to impress her family and becomes the collector. But why is Shravani avoiding Cherry? Does Cherry really want to marry her? Does Shravani have any secrets. The answers to these questions form the core of the film.

Analysis

"Prema Desapu Yuvarani" delivers a fascinating love story with emotional bonding, dialogues, songs, fights, and a variety of emotions. Yamin Raaz, in his role as Cherry, gives a commendable performance across all shades, proving herself as a versatile actress. Priyanka Rewri, in the role of Shravani, shines brightly and impresses with her extraordinary performance. Virat Kartik, who plays the role of Ravi, impresses as a lecturer and also as a person going through personal struggles. The chemistry between the lead pair, Cherry and Shravani, is beautifully portrayed. Sandeep, in his antagonist role, adds lot of intensity to the film with his menacing performance.

The supporting cast, including Mehaboob Basha, and others, also contribute effectively to engage the audience. Harikrishna, Suneeth, Manohar, and others in the roles of Cherry's family members perform well.

The film's twist involving the mysterious murders is handled well, keeping the audience intrigued throughout. The movie successfully mixes elements of different genres and provides an engaging narrative.

On a whole, "Prema Desapu Yuvarani" is a movie that deserves your attention for its intriguing love story and engaging performances. It offers a blend of emotions, drama, and suspense, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of romance and thriller genres.

Technicalities

The technical team behind the camera, music, and editing has done a commendable job in making the love story emotionally captivating. The film creatively blends a different love story with emotionally charged scenes that will appeal to audiences. The various twists and turns in the plot keep the viewers engaged. The music and background score by Ajay Patnayak elevate the emotional quotient of the film.