‘Mr Bachchan’ clears censor; receives U/A certificate

"Mr Bachchan," directed by Harish Shankar and starring Ravi Teja, has successfully completed its censoring process and secured a U/A certificate. The film, with a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes, is generating significant buzz ahead of its release.



The censor reports highlight a compelling narrative structure. The first half of the film unfolds as a village-based love story, featuring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. The movie's vintage charm is accentuated by classic songs and a nostalgic soundtrack, including an engaging track by Satya.

The second half of "Mr Bachchan" is noted for its brisk pacing and gripping intensity, particularly during the highly anticipated confrontation between Ravi Teja and Jagapathi Babu. Both actors are expected to deliver powerful performances, adding to the film's appeal.

Director Harish Shankar has strategically placed two mass songs, one in each half, to maintain the film's energetic vibe and keep the audience engaged. Additionally, a surprise element in the latter part of the film is set to add an extra layer of excitement.

With a substantial budget invested by TG Vishwa Prasad, "Mr Bachchan" is poised to be a mass entertainer, showcasing the dynamic collaboration between Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar.