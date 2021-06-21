'Mr Majnu' beauty to romance NTR?

Young Tiger NTR who is currently busy with 'RRR' movie will soon join the sets of #NTR30 under the direction of Koratala Siva. After wrapping up this project, NTR will join hands with 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel and is all set to come up with a high voltage action entertainer.

Tentatively titled #NTR31, an interesting update about the female lead of the movie is doing rounds on the internet.

According to the buzz, 'Mr Majnu' and 'iSmart Shankar' fame Nidhhi Agerwal is being considered for the female lead in #NTR31. Niddhi Agerwal is looking at being a part of a biggie. The actress is ready to allot bulk dates for the project. Niddhi Agerwal can add value to the pan-India image of the project. The film unit is yet to take a call on the same.

However, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.